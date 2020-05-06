NASA still does not know how long the SpaceX astronaut mission will last – BGR

NASA has not decided how long SpaceX's first manned flight to the International Space Station will take.

The launch will be the final stage in the demo phase before NASA certifies Crew Dragon.

The launch is currently scheduled for May 27.

We are fast approaching crisis time for the NASA-SpaceX partnership that will culminate in the launch of NASA's first astronauts from US soil since the space shuttle era. SpaceX developed its Crew Dragon capsule as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, and on May 27, the spacecraft will take a couple of astronauts to the International Space Station.

It will be a great day and a great milestone for both SpaceX and NASA, but there is still one big unanswered question: How long will astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley stay in space during this first manned SpaceX launch?

As Teslarati reports, NASA is still working on their plans and has not decided how long the duo will remain aboard the lab in orbit once they arrive. The mission is obviously a big problem for SpaceX, but NASA wants its astronauts to do work while in space, too.

As the Crew Dragon's first manned flight, SpaceX would love to take astronauts safely into space and then quickly return them to Earth, thus completing NASA certification and allowing the company to prepare for future launches. That said, taking humans into space is not easy, and NASA doesn't want to waste the trip.

Ultimately, this first manned launch remains a test. It is a demonstration that the spacecraft can safely and efficiently deliver scientists to the ISS. Crew Dragon's next manned flight will see NASA send four astronauts to the space station for a much longer period of time. Ideally, NASA would like these two missions to get as close to overlap as possible.

"It is a tradeoff between quickly retrieving the spacecraft to complete its certification and providing additional time for the crew at the station for maintenance and research," said NASA ISS program manager Kirk Shireman during a recent briefing. "What we would like to do, from the station's perspective, is keep them in orbit as long as we can until the Crew-1 vehicle is almost ready, take Demo-2 home, allow the certification work to be completed, and launch Crew-1 ".

This of course assumes that everything is going well with this final demo mission. NASA will surely have a few notes for SpaceX, perhaps a few little things you would like to see addressed or modified, but once the spacecraft is certified for use by NASA, it will officially go into service with the space agency.

Image Source: NASA