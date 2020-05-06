Nas pays tribute to fallen rapper who reportedly died of complications from COVID-19

On his Instagram this week, Nas, the legendary Ilmatic rapper, commemorating the tragic passing of the Queen's artist, Kiing Shooter. The shooter reportedly died of complications from COVID-19. Nas wrote in his account that "it was never easy,quot; and described it as one of the "best in Queensbridge,quot;.

Nas, through his record label account, paid tribute to Shooter, whose real name was William Daniels, again on Tuesday when he claimed that the rapper shared the same dreams and the same vision as the record label. the New York mood Star stated, "What a pleasure to have you."

Until now, it's not entirely clear how he died, but sources who spoke to HipHopDX and AllHipHop claimed that these were complications of the coronavirus. Daniels reportedly had liver problems before contracting the virus.

On April 24, Daniels went to his IG to share a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed. As you may already know, coronavirus tends to have a more severe impact on people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, kidney problems, among other medical ailments.

Another star to struggle immensely with the complications of the coronavirus is Nick Cordero, whose wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared Instagram updates repeatedly in recent weeks. Nick started in the hospital with a ventilator and ended amputating one of his legs.

Amanda explained in ‘Gram that the doctors told her there was a problem with the blood thinning medication. They put him on pills to prevent blood clotting, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

However, the medication was causing other harmful symptoms, so they had no choice but to take his leg. Amanda also claimed that Nick had severe lung damage. His doctor told him that it seemed that Nick had been smoking cigarettes for the past fifty years, even though he had never picked one up.

Other celebrities to catch COVID-19 include Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. Both recovered after contracting it in Australia.



