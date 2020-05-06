Moderately priced downtown Detroit apartments – Up News Info Detroit

May 6, 2020

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a downtown room are around $ 2,603, compared to a median of $ 675 for a room for Detroit as a whole.

So what does the price of a downtown Detroit rental look like these days and what could you get for your money?

We took a look at the local Zumper and Apartment Guide listings to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in downtown Detroit. Based on Walk Score ratings, it has excellent walking ability, is quite manageable, and has excellent transportation options.

Read on to see the listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

1212 Griswold St.

Priced at $ 1,310 / mo, there is this 595-square-foot studio located at 1212 Griswold St.

The residence includes quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

1431 Washington Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1431 Washington Blvd., which is 662 square feet at $ 1,230 / mo.

The building offers garage parking and secure entry. The listing also promises hardwood floors and a dishwasher in the furnished unit. This rental is dog friendly. The list specifies a $ 250 pet deposit.

1538 Center St.

Then there is this 500-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1538 Center St., which is priced at $ 1,790 / month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, they promised him a dishwasher. For those with furry friends, this rental is pet friendly. The building has garage parking. There is no lease fee associated with this rental.

313 Park Ave.

Take a look at this 717 square foot one bedroom, one bath apartment at 313 Park Ave., which is at $ 1,830 / mo.

Building amenities include secure entrance, pool, garage parking and elevator. The apartment also has a balcony and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

1 Washington Blvd.

Lastly, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 1 Washington Blvd., is priced at $ 1,890 / mo for its 419 square feet.

Expect to see a dishwasher and a balcony in the furnished residence. Pay attention to pet owners: this property is dog and cat friendly. Rent does not require a lease fee.

