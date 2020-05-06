MN coronavirus: Worthington JBS pork plant partially reopens, operations expected to "normalize over time,quot; – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Worthington's JBS pork processing plant has partially reopened on Wednesday and normal operations are expected to return over time.

On Wednesday, JBS USA announced that it reopened harvesting operations at its Worthington facility with reduced staff. The reopening follows an order for the meat processing plants to remain open by President Donald Trump.

"The company intends to harvest and manufacture on Thursday. We expect operations to normalize over time as absenteeism rates decrease in response to preventive measures in place at the facility and that team members remove the necessary quarantine protocols, ”JBS said in a statement.

Hundreds of workers at JBS's Worthington plant have tested positive for COVID-19 (more than 350 on May 3) since the pandemic began. Two weeks ago, the JBS installation closed due to the outbreak.

Nobles County, which is home to the Worthington plant, has the second highest number of infections in the state, more than 1,000, behind Hennepin County.

The union representing many of JBS 'employees, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663, previously said that 150 employees will be on duty on Wednesday. Normally it's three to four times that. The union tells Up News Info that social distancing is the biggest obstacle to returning, but downsizing helps.

"We thank our team members, the local community, and the union for their support so Worthington can safely return to the important work of helping our pork producers and providing the necessary food for the country." JBS said.

Matt Utecht, president of UFCW Local 663, says the plant will have new safety precautions, including limiting employee contact and more disinfection throughout the building.

Other meat processing facilities affected by COVID-19 are also slowly connecting. A test site was established for workers at the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. More than 800 employees at that plant tested positive. After being closed for more than two weeks, some workers returned to the plant on Monday, although the facility is not yet operational.

