MN coronavirus: As meat shortages grow, some retailers begin to ration – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The meat shortage is growing across the country.

Hy-Vee is one of the newest supermarket chains to announce limits on how much you can buy, and some Wendy's restaurants don't have meat. But not everyone is putting limits on the product.

Consumers are beginning to see new signs in stores. Costco was in front of the meat restrictions, allowing three items per member.

Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee and Lunds & Byerlys will do the same, each allowing four items from the meat department.

Karin Schaefer, executive director of the Minnesota Beef Council, says that meat processing is down 30%, but this is the time of year when production increases, preparing for the roasting season.

"If you ever see the meat box and you see empty shelves, there is a fear that people will panic and panic, so the methodology behind limiting some of the quantities that people can buy is to make sure that they don't let's have that. run certain products, "said Schaefer.

While you may not find all the cuts you're looking for, Schaefer says there will be meat on the shelves. And he adds that they also have beef in what's called cold storage. You just need to get to your final destination.

There are currently no restrictions at Target, Trader Joe’s, Kowalski’s, Coborn’s or Cub. Still, Cub asks people to limit their purchases to meet their family's needs.

