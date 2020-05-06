MN coronavirus: Andersen renovation temporarily closes Cottage Grove plant after 2 workers tested positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The renovation of the Andersen Cottage Grove plant is being temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson tells Up News Info that employees reported having symptoms last week and have been recovering at home since then.

An outside company will come to disinfect the building, and they hope to reopen on Monday, May 10.

The spokesperson says follow-up contacts have shown that exposure to other employees was likely minimal, affecting his decision to reopen next week.

The Andersen renovation says the plant closure does not affect retail operations in Roseville. The company also says they have taken additional steps to keep employees and customers safe by offering virtual, contactless consultations with owners.

Here is the full statement from the company:

The health and safety of each of our employees is our top priority. After learning today that two of our manufacturing employees at Cottage Grove have tested positive for COVID-19, we have temporarily paused operations at our Renewal by Andersen plant in Cottage Grove to allow a third-party cleaning company to completely disinfect all plant. The two people with the virus have not been working since last week, when they first reported symptoms, and we wish them a smooth recovery.

%MINIFYHTML3a531759227e7f58136a6fbe9dec3c4814%

We have a company-wide exposure response protocol COVID-19 following the OSHA, CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for workplaces, which includes procedures for cleaning and disinfecting places where possible exposure and track contacts to identify others who may have been exposed We are following this protocol and have not identified a broader risk exposure at the plant. We hope to resume normal operations on Monday, May 10.

Since early March, our company has adapted our operations in response to COVID-19 to help protect the health of our employees and customers, do our part to help slow the spread of the virus, and maintain business continuity. We are very proud of the way our team has incorporated new measures to ensure that we continue to operate safely during the pandemic and protect the health of every employee.

These confirmed cases do not affect our retail Renewal operations by Andersen in Roseville. We've made adjustments to our experience as homeowners in response to the pandemic, including offering virtual and contactless consultations, to continue serving homeowners in the safest way possible. When we are invited to homes for sales, installation, or service, we follow the guidelines for OSHA, CDC, and Minnesota Department of Health companies, including personalized health precautionary practices for individual interactions, including distancing practice. social, daily wellness checks. For teammates, frequent hand washing / disinfecting, disinfecting equipment and vehicles, wearing gloves and cloth face covers, limiting crew size and number of installers in a home, minimizing the amount of work time in around the home and keep work areas separate from the rest of the home with plastic sheeting when appropriate.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.