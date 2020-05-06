Mira Sorvino fears that the character of Mistress in & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; I linked her with Harvey Weinstein

WENN

During a recent interview with SAG Foundation Conversations at Home, the Oscar winner talks about the main differences between what happens to her character Jeanne Crandall and herself in real life.

Look Sorvino they feared that fans and critics would insist on her relationship with Harvey Weinstein when they saw her playing the mistress of a studio in a new period television series "Hollywood"

The Oscar winner was at the forefront of accusations about Weinstein's predatory behavior and sexual misconduct, which ultimately brought the disgraced movie magnate behind bars, and was concerned that many people would link his latest character to the scandal.

But she hopes critics will appreciate that her character, Jeanne Crandall, is a woman of a certain time and her relationship with Rob reinerAce Amberg was consensual, unlike the one she had with Harvey, whom she keeps on the Hollywood blacklist when she rejected his advances.

"There were these study girls who had 18-month contracts with all the studios and essentially went from executive to executive," he says in a recent interview with the SAG Foundation Conversations at Home. "They never intended to become escapes. They were there as the type of … new girls. They would be outdated, exhausted and their contracts would be canceled and move on to the next. It was really a cruel and unfair system."

"In this story, when we get to the part where she (my character) has an affair with studio director Ace Amberg, and she's been around for 10 years; we see her as a creature of her time. When I saw the On the scene I thought, 'Oh no, people are going to think this character was me?' Due to my role in the entire #MeToo movement and the fact that I firmly rejected Harvey's advances Weinstein and then I was punished for being blacklisted. "

"When I refused to sleep with the studio director, she (Crandall) is voluntarily in a consensual relationship with the studio director. Although I think her relationship contained affection and I don't think the studio director was predatory at a terrifying time. I would say, however, that the character of Rob Reiner is exercising his right as king to have any of the ladies of the court at his disposal. "

When it came to filming a hot, hot scene with Rob, Mira was offered an intimacy coordinator to make sure every move was choreographed and there was as little hassle as possible.

"I was a little terrified of the scene where he shows her this affection and when we got to the scene and filmed it, Rob was also pretty nervous," she explains. "The curse was removed with an intimacy coordinator and I have never worked with one in my entire career. I have done countless sex scenes; I can't even count how many I have done and no one ever choreographed them or makes us feel comfortable."

"Having this gentleman on set was really helpful and removed uncomfortable fears and rapes in any way. He was totally over the top and even offered us padding even when we were fully clothed, so nothing was pressed against anything when we pressed against each other others". .. We ended up having so much fun that it was like a Monty Python sex scene. "

"So ultimately when I thought it was going to be creepy or people will say it's Mira with Harvey when it's the complete opposite, none of that happened and in the end I felt really good about it."