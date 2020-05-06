Minnesota coronavirus: state now faces $ 2.4 billion deficit amid pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP / Up News Info) – The financial cost of the Minnesota coronavirus outbreak is front and center Tuesday, as state budget officials update the impact the pandemic has recently had on state revenue projections.

Minnesota Management and Budget said that since the February forecast, economic conditions have weakened dramatically and government costs related to COVID-19 have increased.

Late Tuesday morning, officials announced that a deficit of $ 2.426 billion is now projected for the current biennium, representing a change of nearly $ 4 billion from the projected surplus in February.

Revenue is expected to be $ 3.611 billion lower during the period, and expenses are expected to increase $ 391 million.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz said the state has amassed a reserve of $ 2,359 billion, which will cushion the immediate financial blow.

“Thanks to the smart budget, Minnesota is in a much better position than other states to weather the storm. We must not undermine what led us there: invest in our children. Expanding access to medical care. Put Minnesotans first, "said Walz.

However, the state's economic future remains highly volatile.

“As I said during my State of the State address, there is a long winter ahead. COVID-19 is changing life as we know it, and our economy will not be saved, ”he said. "This will mean shared sacrifice between all of us. Difficult decisions will be made. "

The governor says all options for reducing the deficit are on the table, including layoffs.

"The next wave, in terms of unemployment, may be state, local and county officials," said Walz.

In a brilliant note, the governor authorized hospitals and clinics to resume elective visits and surgeries saying that, for now, the state has the capacity and protective equipment to handle them.

"We believe they are prepared to do so, and this action is consistent with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services CMS," said Walz.

Walz issued a state order to stay home until May 18 to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but has been seeking to exempt more companies amid a growing pandemic.

Health authorities said Monday that Minnesota's confirmed cases increased by 571 to 7,234, but authorities say those numbers are much lower than the actual number of coronavirus infections. The death toll in Minnesota increased by nine to 428.

