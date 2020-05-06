Minnesota Coronavirus: State Health Officials Stop Driving Film at Birch’s On The Lake – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Birch’s On the Lake has lost about 70% of its regular income by making takeaway food only during the home stay order.

The owner devised a plan to have a family night in the drive-in outside the Long Lake restaurant.

"It ran out in one day," said Burton Joseph.

The plan was to deliver notes to customers explaining the safety rules: stay in their cars, keep their distance, and don't drink alcohol. They would be allowed to call to order take-out food in their cars.

On Monday, state officials told Joseph that they could not have the event.

"If we can think of ideas to keep everyone safe right now, I feel like they deserve to give someone a chance," said Joseph.

Joseph came up with the idea for the Crooners Supper Club in Fridley.

"We noticed in Europe that these drive-in concerts were becoming very popular and still are at the moment," said Crooners music director Andrew Walesch.

Crooners were told that their concert series trip could not happen

"The governor was asking that people not meet in any way or meet publicly and because that was part of the executive order extension we realized that we did not qualify to continue this series," Walesch said.

The Governor's order says that outdoor recreational activities such as performances and spectator events are not allowed during the order of the home stay.

Crooners has rescheduled their concert series to begin in June after the order to stay home expires. Birch's reimbursed customers who had planned to attend his drive-in movie, but hope that the event will take place in the future.