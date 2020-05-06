Mindy Kaling's Netflix show "Never Have I Ever,quot; was a hit with critics and viewers

Over the weekend, Cambridge native Mindy Kaling posted an image on Instagram showing that her new Netflix show "Never Have I Ever,quot; was the most popular show on the streaming platform in 10 different countries.

"I'm really in shock. I can't believe our people have watched our show about a complicated little Indian family," Kaling wrote. “@Loulielang, the entire cast and crew are so thankful for making us # 1 worldwide on @netflix. We love you guys! Thank you!!"

Co-created by Cambridge native and Lang Fisher ("The Mindy Project,quot;), "Never Have I Ever,quot; is a comedy about coming of age, based in part on Kaling's own childhood about Devi's life (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ), the first Indian-American teenage generation to live in California. With a winning cast and a fun narration provided by former bad boy tennis champion John McEnroe, the first season of 10 episodes has been a success for both audiences and critics alike.

More than a week after its debut on April 27, the coming-of-age comedy, partially based on Kaling's own childhood growing up in the Boston area, is still on the top five Netflix shows in the US. USA Ever ”currently has a 97 percent freshness rating on critics aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (along with an audience score of 92 percent), and critics praise the show's star, supporting cast and the surprising emotional depth.

Many of the beats in the show's history refer to traditional fodder coming of age: teen crushes, family arguments, social embarrassment, but the show also cleverly addresses heavier topics. Devi's father recently passed away, and the protagonist, in her grief, lost the use of her legs for three months.

Allison Shoemaker of RogerEbert.com praised the show's ability to provoke laughter and tears, writing that "Never Have I Ever,quot; is "a comedy that is also an incredible exploration of pain." It is not the first comedy to accomplish that feat, but it is an incredible peak to climb, and the air up there is rarefied. "

Much of the critics' praise has gone to Ramakrishnan, a newcomer who didn't even get shot in the head when selected for the role of more than 15,000 people who responded to an open call.

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times called Ramakrishnan "a genuine star who turns into natural and empathetic work as a smart, insecure, troubled and absolutely wonderful girl,quot;, while Gwen Inhat of the AV Club called her "a revelation on paper, taking over much of the series in its debut. "

"Never Have I Ever,quot; has yet to be renewed for a second season, but the show is likely to return. The Daily Beast's Kevin Fallon called it "the favorite TV season that premiered on Netflix,quot; in 2020, while The Boston GlobeMatthew Gilbert said he would be "shocked and saddened,quot; if it was not renewed.

"The first season did what some of the best shows do," wrote Gilbert. "It left me wanting more."