Millie Small passed away at 73

Regretting the loss of the successful creator of & # 39; My Boy Lollipop & # 39 ;, her friend and former producer Chris Blackwell remembers her as & # 39; such a sweet person & # 39; he had a great sense of humor.

Singer Millie Small He has died after suffering a stroke at age 73.

The Jamaican-born star passed away in England after suffering the health crisis, according to his friend and former producer, Chris Blackwell.

He said of Millie, whom he last saw 12 years ago: "I would say he is the person who took international ska because it was his first record for success reaching number two on both the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100 from the United States. "

"It became a hit almost everywhere in the world," he told the Jamaica Observer. "I accompanied her all over the world because each of the territories wanted her to appear and do television shows and so on, and it was amazing how she handled it."

"He was a very sweet person, really a sweet person. Very funny, with a great sense of humor. He was really special."

Millie was best known for her 1964 hit "My Boy Lollipop," which featured a little-known Rod Stewart playing the harmonica and was played at the London 2012 Olympic opening ceremony.

She retired from singing in 1970, "because it was the end of the dream and it seemed the right time", and in 1984 she welcomed her daughter.