Millie Bobby Brown thanks NHS workers fighting COVID-19 by donating to three hospitals

The star of & # 39; The Stranger Thing & # 39; has agreed to share $ 18,600 between Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal, and Southampton Hospitals Charity.

"Strange things"star Millie Bobby Brown It has shared $ 18,600 between three British hospitals.

The teenage actress has donated $ 6,200 each to Bournemouth Hospital Charity, Salisbury District Hospital Stars Appeal, and Southampton Hospitals Charity to help National Health Service workers combat the COVID-19 virus.

Brown, who has family ties to Bournemouth, said in a statement: "British NHS workers, and all caregivers, are an inspiration to us all and are the heroes of the nation. I am amazed at each of them and just wanted to thank those risking their lives, particularly in hospitals on the south coast. "

"The area is very dear to me and my family and I can't wait to visit again soon. Keep up the brilliant work and stay safe. Thank you. You are all amazing."