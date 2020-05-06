Mick Jagger parodies COVID-19 APV by demonstrating how to be productive during quarantine

Instagram

Starring in the play for & # 39; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon & # 39 ;, the leader of The Rolling Stones steps on board to support a nonprofit organization serving children in need during the coronavirus pandemic .

Mick jagger made a hilarious appearance in a tongue-in-cheek PSA clip during the Monday installment (May 4) of "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonAs advised by fans How to Quarantine.

The segment was filmed remotely for the U.S. nightly show, which currently occurs from the House of Stars due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the producers managed to obtain The Rolling Stones leader aboard the parody, which parodies a BBC news report in black and white from the 1940s, and advises viewers how to occupy their time during the closure.

After being implored by the narrator for the clip to be productive during the lockdown, the "Start Me Up" star is seen attending a number of tasks, including brushing up on her culinary skills, herding sheep, pruning roses, and growing vegetables.

The sketch was filmed in support of Save the Children, a nonprofit organization that helps provide for children in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mick recently participated in the iFor India concert, which raised money for those affected by the pandemic in India, and also joined his rock mates to Lady Gagathe virtual coronavirus relief concert "One World: Together At Home".