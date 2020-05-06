Michigan legislature launches lawsuit against governor – Up News Info Detroit

Since Governor Gretchen Whitmer still has the state under Coronavirus restrictions, Republicans in the legislature disagree.

In an article reported by MLive, both the house and the Senate are suing her. Filing the lawsuit today in the Michigan Court of Claims. They argue that their authority under the 1976 Emergency Powers Act is up. Affirming that for her to do more extensions requires the participation of the legislature.

The Governor feels that he is operating under the Emergency Powers Act of 1945 which allows him to extend states of emergency indefinitely. However, the 1976 law prescribes a limit of 28 days without the approval of the legislature. That period of time has elapsed. House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clark) feel this is unconstitutional and are raising the issue in court.

In a motion filed with the Claims Court, attorneys for the House and Senate wrote:

"The governor is acting in accordance with emergency powers that she does not have while eviscerating laws that she is accused of enforcing. She has chosen to regulate almost every aspect of millions of people's lives without the consent or input of the people's Representatives, whose assistance the Governor has publicly disdained. No constitutional provision empowers the Governor to declare an indefinite state of emergency statewide and then depend on that declaration to exercise unrestricted legislative authority. Quite the opposite: Michigan's constitution confers that power solely to the Legislature."

The legislature feels that Governor Whitmer has left them out of all decisions, and the state of emergency runs counter to the powers of separation and the checks and balances guaranteed in the constitution.

Shirkey told MLive: "All we wanted and all we asked for was the opportunity to participate and understand how decisions are made … We have left ourselves out of it."

Last week, the governor's office issued emails revealing that the legislature wanted to reach an agreement to allow extensions to stay-at-home orders, but stipulated that only the legislature could have that authority.

Speaker Chatfield told MLive: "What we face today in our state is an unprecedented challenge that requires an unprecedented level of partnership." He continued: "The legislature offered that association to the governor last week, but she rejected it."

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Shirkey was in favor of a citizens' petition being filed saying a lawsuit was likely. Shirkey told Mlive that this lawsuit would not replace a petition campaign, but a lawsuit would be quicker for the change to happen.

"I want to make sure that our state doesn't face this kind of abuse ever again," Shirkey told MLive. "Only the Lord knows when we will have another governor whose character could result in a lack of restraint and abuse of powers that we are currently enduring in this state."

While the trend for COVID-19 cases is slowing, they say Michigan has averaged 700 new cases per day and 80 deaths daily in the past week. Shirkey feels that the virus is not going anywhere, and that it is time to find out how to live with it.

Chatfield told MLive: "Talking about a plan doesn't restore your livelihood … Talking is great, and it encouraged me three weeks ago. We need to see action."

