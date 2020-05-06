Michigan Barber reopens its stores despite Whitmer's executive order – Up News Info Detroit

OWOSSO, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A Michigan barber has reopened his shop despite Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that nonessential businesses remain closed.

Karl Manke, 77, received a subpoena according to the Lansing State Journal for violating the executive order on the third day his store was open.

Violating the executive order is a misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $ 1,000 with possible license penalties.

Manke has been wearing masks, using an ultraviolet disinfectant on his tools, and social distancing.

The Lansing State Journal reported that Manke worked 15 hours a day to keep up with demand. Some clients traveled from Grand Rapids, Novi and Romulus.

Manke said he was denied unemployment three times. He also said he did not receive his stimulus check until Tuesday and that he could not survive on anything any longer, according to the Lansing State Journal.

