Michael Jackson estate wins victory in Quincy Jones royalty verdict

WENN

Three years after receiving an order to pay $ 9.4 million to the acclaimed producer, it has been revealed that representatives of the late King of Pop succeeded with his appeal.

Up News Info –

Michael JacksonState officials have successfully appealed most of a 2017 ruling ordering them to pay producer royalties Quincy Jones.

The legendary musician received $ 9.4 million (£ 7.6 million) in royalties three years ago after accusing executives at Sony Music and MJJ Productions of trying to take advantage of his age.

Jones claimed the bosses had tricked him into accounting and defrauded him of a large royalty cut for his work with the late King of Pop, which included the production of his three biggest albums: "Off the Wall," "Thriller." and bad".

%MINIFYHTML5ec64d4ec83cdb250ea417b3f28c822a14%

The defendants contested the verdict, and on Tuesday, May 5, members of a three-judge panel of the California 2nd District of Appeals stated that jurors had been allowed to misinterpret Jones's contract, which should have been reviewed by the judge. First instance, Michael L. Stern, by contrast, reports Variety.

As a result, appeals court judges stated that Jackson's representatives did not have to pay $ 6.9 million (£ 5.5 million) from the 2017 ruling to Jones, now 87.

They also vacated a $ 1.6 million (£ 1.3 million) prize in remix fees claimed by Jones, insisting that his contract only entitles him to receive "royalties for record remix sales."

Jones was allowed to keep the $ 2.6 million (£ 2.1 million) earned in other fees and interest.