Metro Transit police investigate after seeing a woman being hit on the light rail platform – Up News Info

Metro Transit police are investigating after an assault on a light rail platform was recorded and posted on social media.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday morning. Police were notified of the assault on Tuesday after it was posted on Instagram, as the victim did not file a police report earlier. The haunting video shows a woman being kicked in the face by an adult man.

Police say they were able to develop important leads Tuesday, but no arrests have been made so far.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Metro Transit Police at 612-349-7222.