Mental health services available during the COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and professionals want people to know that during this pandemic there are services to help those in need.

Covid-19 not only affects people physically, but the virus is having a real impact on mental health.

"Isolation is one of the worst things we can do for our mental health, we need to connect with people," said Susan Koza, executive director of Community Care Services.

Kozak says that because we cannot physically connect with people, due to social estrangement, depression, anxiety and stress are on the rise.

She says that with the current stay-at-home order, most people don't realize they can still receive mental health services.

%MINIFYHTMLcb471ed005db200527ce962bb94a6e5014%

"There are many services available and they are available through Telehealth," he said.

Kozak says the Community Care Service is one of two in the area that provides urgent behavioral health care, both with Telehealth and by phone.

She says there are also different coping methods that can be used at home.

"Meditation, exercise, I really believe in going out when the sun comes up," he said.

She also says that following a daily schedule and routine can help reduce stress.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that they will support mental health organizations to recognize Mental Health Awareness Month and that services are available across the state in MICHIGAN.GOV/STAYWELL.

Related