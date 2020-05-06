Menlo Park Art Gallery defies on-site shelter request – Up News Info San Francisco

MENLO PARK (Up News Info SF) – An art gallery in San Mateo County is defying the shelter-in-place order due to the coronavirus pandemic, reopening its doors to customers.

Art Ventures Gallery reopened over the weekend and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, with limited hours.

Owner Katharina Powers has made some adjustments to the way she runs her business, requiring everyone who enters to wear masks. Powers has also created a one-way gait system both inside and outside the store.

The owner said she received positive and negative responses. Powers, meanwhile, urges other galleries in the Bay Area to do the same.

"The mission is accomplished because I want to show good art and I want people to have a discussion about art, about fine art," said Powers. "And I think that's a good thing. I think people think of talking about something different."

Menlo Park police told KPIX 5 that Powers received a verbal warning. Police said if they have to warn her twice more, they will file a police report and then arrest her if the gallery remains open.

Officers have not had to arrest anyone since the shelter-in-place order was issued.