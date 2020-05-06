Meghan Markle reads to her and Prince Harry Archie's son in an adorable and weird video!

Royal family fans can't see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Archie Harrison very often, especially not in video form. That being said, his first birthday was a rare occasion when a clip of the birthday boy hit social media!

Harry was the one who captured his wife, Meghan and son Archie on camera and the sight was adorable!

The video shows the boy and his loving mother, reading ‘Duck! Rabbit! "A children's book for the benefit of Save The Children UK!

Thus, the footage was shared on the charity's official IG account, and fans couldn't help but freak out over the cute sight.

‘Let's read Duck! Rabbit! ”Meghan can be seen telling the camera what her husband was holding.

Meanwhile, her son was sitting on her lap when Meghan whispered to him to open the book, something the smart boy was able to do without problem.

Meghan continued to read the story, Archie occasionally cooing and writhing here and there, but mostly staying focused on what her mother was reading.

However, at some point he must have been bored because he leaned over to pick up another book.

"Let's finish this book first, then we can read that book," he told her before he dropped the new book on the floor by mistake and exclaimed, "Uh oh."

The actress continued with the children's story, also looking at the camera at some points, as to connect better with all the other children who watch from home on their devices.

When the story ended, Meghan closed the book before hugging her son tightly.

Behind the camera, Harry was heard exclaiming: "Bravo!"

See this post on Instagram "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, the Duke of Sussex behind the camera), they read to their son Archie for his first birthday. Happy birthday Archie!

As mentioned earlier, this sweet video comes just as Archie is celebrating his first birthday.

Anyway, this was definitely one more gift for everyone else!



