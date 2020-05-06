Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shares video with Archie for his first B-Day

No doubt Archie Harrison got his cheeky smile from dad Prince harry.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry released a new video of his son in honor of his first birthday and it's clear that the 1-year-old boy inherited his father's charming appearance. In the Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen reading the couple's adorable baby, while the Duke of Sussex is dedicated to the camera. This adorable moment supports the #SaveWithStories campaign. The family is participating in the campaign in the USA. USA And the UK to help provide much-needed support to children who have been affected by Coronavirus pandemic.
This is just one of the few photos Archie has shared since he was born on May 6, 2019. He has appeared on the family's Christmas card and seen on some public occasions, but so far, fans have been eager to see more than the only child of Harry and Meghan.
Of course, the new parents fiercely protect their child and have taken many steps to limit their exposure to the world, especially with the current coronavirus pandemic. A source previously revealed that Meghan and Harry hoped to celebrate Archie's first birthday with the Royal Family, but circumstances have made it impossible to do so. "Archie is ready to celebrate his first birthday alone with his parents," said the source.
Fortunately, all members of the Royal Family keep in touch through video calls, since Prince william previously shared He told the BBC: "We have been talking to the whole family online … It has been a great way to keep in touch."
Kate added that she is particularly appreciative of the technology, as they have been able to speak to the family up close and far despite social distancing orders. "These are really difficult times, particularly in family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other," he explained. "Therefore, we are making sure to share the birthday calls and keep in touch with each other."
Happy birthday Archie!
%MINIFYHTML35e17575d73ae59b987a9623c0d5a7c015%%MINIFYHTML35e17575d73ae59b987a9623c0d5a7c016%