Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shares video with Archie for his first B-Day

No doubt Archie Harrison got his cheeky smile from dad Prince harry.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry released a new video of his son in honor of his first birthday and it's clear that the 1-year-old boy inherited his father's charming appearance. In the Instagram video, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen reading the couple's adorable baby, while the Duke of Sussex is dedicated to the camera. This adorable moment supports the #SaveWithStories campaign. The family is participating in the campaign in the USA. USA And the UK to help provide much-needed support to children who have been affected by Coronavirus pandemic.

This is just one of the few photos Archie has shared since he was born on May 6, 2019. He has appeared on the family's Christmas card and seen on some public occasions, but so far, fans have been eager to see more than the only child of Harry and Meghan.