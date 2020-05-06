Meek Mill celebrates 33rd birthday with the birth of Baby Boy

WENN

Rapper & # 39; Going Bad & # 39; He has used social media to announce that his girlfriend, Milan Harris, has given him the best gift, after they welcomed their first child together.

meek mill He has become a father of three on a very special day. When he turned 33 on Wednesday May 6, hitmaker "Going Bad" was presented with a cheery announcement that his girlfriend, fashion designer Milan Harris, has given birth to their first child together.

Ex's boyfriend Nicki Minaj He did not share many details about the arrival of his new family member, but he did reveal that he and Milan welcomed a baby. "Milano left me a king on my birthday! #Thebestgift," he tweeted.

Meek Mill announces the birth of Baby Boy

Before having the newborn with Milan, the rapper whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams already has two other children, Murad and Rihmeek, from their previous relationships.

Milan's pregnancy was first brought to public attention by the creator of Milano Di Rouge herself in December 2019, two months after she denied having dated Meek. "For the first 3.5 months I was super sick and unable to work and move like I used to," the 30-year-old wrote in a long note accompanying an Instagram video of her showing off her belly during a runway show.

"The moment I started feeling a little better and had more energy, I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I delayed it twice this year. I'm creative, so I didn't want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just one photo of my belly, "he continued. "I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."

<br />

A few months later, Meek apparently confirmed that Milan's baby is his. "My girl is pregnant with me, seeing me tweeting about my ex is a very clown," she wrote in a tweet that has since been removed. "Ima get out."

In regards to his birthday, Meek has been inundated with best wishes. Among those who celebrated their milestone was Duck who wrote an Instagram story, "Millions !!! More life in your day, my friend. I'm pissed off that the world is not ready for [76ers managing partner Michael] Rubin to drag us somewhere against our will".

Drake's birthday wish for Meek Mill

The rapper from "God's Plan" continued to share his birthday wish for his former enemy in the same post, "But we will erase it soon as we break free. Hoping this next turn of the sun will bring more funds and more fun for you. keep serving dem until all is said and done woiiiii @meekmill. "