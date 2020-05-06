Meek Mill and Milano welcome a baby!

It looks like congratulations are in order for Meek Mill and her boo Milano as they have welcomed the birth of a baby!

Meek Mill turned to Twitter to announce the news and said: "Milano left me a king on my birthday!" He has labeled "the best gift of all,quot; since May 6 is also his birthday.

Milano left me a king on my birthday! #the best gift ❤️ – Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Discreet Meek hinted at the birth of her baby when she posted an Instagram message to celebrate her own birthday. He posted a video with the caption: "Say happy birthday twice now." Fans dissected his legend as they tried to figure out exactly what he meant by that. We now know clearly that the legend was made with the birth of her son in mind.

This will be the second son of Meek Mill and the first of Milano. At the beginning of the year, Meek expressed that he was actually hoping to have a girl when he answered a fan's question.

As we've previously reported, Milano is Meek Mill's longtime friend who became a girlfriend. It was some time before Meek publicly claimed her as his boo, but the sightings of them together at star-studded events like the Roc Nation Brunch and Bad Boys 3 premiere was all the confirmation some fans needed.

We are happy to see the couple grow and congratulate them on their baby!