Meek Mill and Milan Harris welcome their firstborn

Meek Mill and Milan Harris just had a baby. Coincidentally, it is also the 33rd birthday, so Meek Mill was able to hold two big events at once. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that many of their famous friends have been sending good wishes on their big day.

However, on his Twitter account, Meek Mill stole the show from him before his birthday by announcing the happy news of the baby. The rapper wrote that "Milano,quot; was left by a "king,quot; on his birthday. He went on to say that it was the "best gift,quot;.

It's a joyous time for Meek Mill, although she already has two children from previous relationships with Rihmeek William and Murad Williams. In recent weeks, Milan took to his IG account to share photos of his growing baby bump.

For example, last week, he dropped a photo of him wearing a mask that he got from the doctor's office. She claimed that she was not in labor at the time. It was in December when Harris first revealed that she was pregnant in a long IG post.

Ironically, the news came at a time when Meek was fighting with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, on Twitter. They quarreled in a clothing store.

Putting melodrama aside, Meek appears to have turned a new sheet since he was released from prison. The rapper and Jay-Z have been working together to help criminal justice reform through their organization, the Reform Alliance.

It is the latest organization to address the prison system in which many black men are incarcerated. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the two rappers combined to make a donation through the group amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Many prisons have seen their own outbreaks. Stars like Tekashi 6ix9ine, Bill Cosby, called for early releases and claimed they suffered and were at risk of dying due to the spread of COVID-19.

Bill Cosby's manager said the former comedian would likely die in prison if he contracted the virus.



