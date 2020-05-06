Mayor Eric Garcetti warns that the dangers of COVID-19 are not over – Up News Info

Eric Garcetti put on his poker face, but the Los Angeles mayor didn't seem pleased today by the less stringent restrictions he's about to allow in a still-battered City of Angels on COVID-19.

"This is not some kind of green light to loosen," Garcetti said in his daily coronavirus update report tonight from Governor Gavin Newsom and county supervisors and plans by public health officials to gradually allow more retailers to open to pick up on the sidewalk.

With that and public spaces like walking trails that will be available to Los Angeles citizens, who must still wear masks in public and observe social estrangement, Garcetti found himself in a diminished role today, not a place where man politically ambitious likes to be.

"We are moving slowly and deliberately because hasty action … kills people," the mayor bluntly said of the staggered "new freedoms" of the self-described "three-tier risk analysis" guiding his office in the pandemic towards the reopening of the city. "The data drives decisions, not political pressure," he added abruptly in a clear coup in Sacramento and apparently abrupt county officials. "If the data shows us that we are taking too many steps back, we will have to stop or even go back."

Labeled as a Stage 2 process beginning on May 8, the plan revealed by County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has been a severe blow to "nonessential" businesses such as bookstores, florists, toy stores, clothing stores and sporting goods and music stores. be able to receive and fulfill orders directly from customers, at least from the sidewalk.

In that context, with confirmed cases of COVID-19 now at more than 28,600 in Los Angeles County and 55 other deaths that today bring the deaths to 1,367, Garcetti was walking a tightrope of inevitability tonight, and he was not hiding that fact.

"Together with the county, tomorrow I will modify our home security order for the city of Los Angeles," Garcetti proclaimed of "slow and gradual loosening" on a day that saw 851 new cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the confirmed cases overall to 28,644. This does not change any of our other rules. "This is not an excuse for meetings, meetings are still prohibited.

"This is a guide for businesses," the mayor said sternly after Los Angeles County officials' filing Wednesday of a slow Stage 2 closure slowdown that has closed stores and seen near empty streets in the Second largest city in the United States since late March. While the trials will open Saturday under police supervision, the highly popular Runyon Canyon will remain closed for now.

"Remember how I said that what the state allowed was not something prescribed for me?" Garcetti said in his regular press with a scattering of staff and newspapers in the room. In other words, the state has told us that certain things could open this Friday. Similarly, the county has said that they can open, but there is no obligation for any business to open.

"Do whatever you have to do to make sure you are safe, that you feel safe, and that your people are protected, as well as your customers," the mayor said poignantly to Angelenos, many of whom have seen the depletion of Jobs and bank accounts for weeks as the economy falls to lows not seen since the Great Depression.

"The honest answer to your question of what this means today is simple," said media expert Garcetti at the start of the 5:15 PM start of tonight's event. “Life is not going back to the way it was before. I have said in the previous days, it is not about black and white, a completely closed or completely open city. "

With his options limited by state and county actions, Garcetti made sure to assert his power where he could:

Starting Monday, all travelers in @FlyLAXAirport we will be required to wear face covers to help save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19. LAWA employees are already required to wear face covers. These are steps that will keep us all safer. – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 7, 2020

Starting Monday, all runners in @LADOTOfficial DASH, Commuter Express and Cityride buses will be required to wear face shields. This step will help keep other passengers and bus operators healthy and safe. – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 7, 2020

As he always does, hoping for a "safer, more prosperous and better future," Garcetti wrapped up his briefing this National Nurses Day with "stay healthy, stay safe, and stay home." Wondering if the state capital or county officials heard the extra tone in your tone tonight?