Matt LeBlanc's comedy and Edie Falco's drama are fired

The comedy show & # 39; Man with a Plan & # 39; gets the ax on CBS after four seasons, while the drama series & # 39; Tommy & # 39; It is canceled by the television network after airing the first season.

Matt LeBlancthe US television comedy "Man with a plan"it was canceled only a few days before"friends"The meeting will air on HBO Max.

The fourth season of the CBS family-man series, which also features Kevin Nealon, Liza Snyderand Stacy Keach, is currently airing, but there are no plans to move forward with a fifth season.

But LeBlanc will return to television for the highly anticipated "Friends" meeting, which will air later this month, May 2020.

Ex "The sopranos"star Edie Falconew drama "Tommy"It has also been removed by CBS after just one season.