Mark Wahlberg shares heartwarming family story on National Nurses Day

Mark WahlbergShe is honoring her mother and all first responders who work on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic on National Nurses Day.
National Nurses Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, and celebrities and local city officials in Southern California honor them for the critical role they play in the battle against COVID-19.
This morning, next to the mayor of Los Angeles. Eric Garcettiactor Mark Wahlberg it gave A moving speech outside Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles.
"It's fitting that on this day, the beginning of Nurses Appreciation Week is my mother's birthday," said the actor. "My mother gave birth to 9 children. I don't know if you ever saw the Wahlburgers TV show, but my mother always steals the show and today she does it again. "
He continued: "It is her birthday after giving birth to 9 children, she enrolled in nursing school to work in the same hospital where she gave birth to all of us."
"I have always had a deep appreciation for what my mother did," added the actor. "And because of what people do in public service."
Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti also shared a few words of thanks to the CHLA nurses.
"I want to thank you for what you do every day, you don't need COVID-19 so that you (des) spill love to those who need it the most," Garcetti said during his speech. "I have brought my daughter here, this is my family hospital. My daughters come here to the emergency room, she comes here for her checkup and I know this is not just one of the best hospitals, it is the best hospital that I have,quot;. We have been involved and that is because of the nurses and all the professionals. So let's applaud everyone who is dedicating their lives to saving our lives. "
"Happy Nurses Week! DedicadoOur dedicated team of nurses works long and demanding hours. Although we are always proud of their efforts, this year feels very special," shared the CHLA Instagram account, along with photos from the event.
They continued: "We started this important week with heartfelt applause as the nurses made their way to the gates of Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles. Thank you to everyone who came to support our nurses today, @ericgarcetti, @markwahlberg, @mariolopez , @crescent_capital and @losangelesfiredepartment, you're the best! Si If you see a nurse this week (or any other, seriously), say THANK YOU! "
Mario Lopez He also assisted and helped Wahlberg pass 600 meals to first responders.
On Wednesday morning, first responders from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department drove a motorcade of cars out of Cedars-Sinai.
According to ABC 7There will be more special events to follow to honor the nurses, including the first aid caravans in Huntington Park and West Hollywood.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
