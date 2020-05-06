Mark Wahlberg shares heartwarming family story on National Nurses Day

Mark WahlbergShe is honoring her mother and all first responders who work on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic on National Nurses Day.

National Nurses Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, and celebrities and local city officials in Southern California honor them for the critical role they play in the battle against COVID-19.

This morning, next to the mayor of Los Angeles. Eric Garcettiactor Mark Wahlberg it gave A moving speech outside Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles.

"It's fitting that on this day, the beginning of Nurses Appreciation Week is my mother's birthday," said the actor. "My mother gave birth to 9 children. I don't know if you ever saw the Wahlburgers TV show, but my mother always steals the show and today she does it again. "

He continued: "It is her birthday after giving birth to 9 children, she enrolled in nursing school to work in the same hospital where she gave birth to all of us."