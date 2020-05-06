Man shot to death in backyard of Los Altos home – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ALTOS (Up News Info SF) – Los Altos police were investigating a fatal shooting in the backyard of a Los Altos home on Monday morning.

Officers responded at approximately 10:55 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the backyard of a residence on the 1000 block of Highlands Circle and they found the victim there, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Police have not arrested the alleged shooter until Tuesday morning and did not release any other details about the case, except that the victim was not a resident of the home.

The murder was the first in Los Altos since 1994.

"An individual was shot multiple times, officers arrived at the scene and attempted to assist the individual," said Los Altos police sergeant. Steven Spillman. The quiet, leafy suburb of Silicon Valley, which was still under shelter orders at the scene, was locked up for nearly eight hours for the police investigation.

The shock shocked neighboring Karen Wong as she filmed a segment for her YouTube channel, The Meaning Code.

"I heard a lot of sirens, but I couldn't stop recording, so I just continued what I was doing because I was interviewing a psychotherapist from Canada," Wong told KPIX 5 on Tuesday afternoon.

Wong and his family were unable to leave their home, even to walk their dogs, for hours. "Everything was blocked, but they had also blocked everything on this end and blocked everything that was going that way," Wong said. "We didn't get in or out of our neighborhood for 8 hours or something."

Los Altos police did not immediately release the victim's name until her family can be notified, but said the victim did not live at the residence. The suspect in the case remains unknown and general.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the detective sergeant. Cameron at (650) 947-2770 or the Police Department's anonymous information line at (650) 947-2774.

