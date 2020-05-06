Man hires COVID-19 during an Italian ski trip, spends 64 days in hospital before recovering – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Gregg Garfield's annual group ski trip to northern Italy in February started off perfectly, but what he and his friends didn't know is that everyone had been exposed to the new coronavirus.

"You have to understand," said Garfield. "If I spend a day skiing, I am on my deathbed."

Garfield was traveling with about a dozen people, the same trip as another SoCal family was where a father and two children contracted the disease, and shortly after returning from Europe, he went to the hospital.

"The ambulance came with the complete hazardous materials kit, I went in and I was patient zero in the hospital," he said.

The 54-year-old man had no idea that the coronavirus would take him to the brink.

"The disease started and my immune system ate me alive," said Garfield.

Garfield's body began to close. He was intubated and remained on a ventilator for 31 days. He became skeptical, his kidneys failed and his blood pressure plummeted, changing the color of the skin on his fingers.

But despite everything, his sister and his girlfriend were by his side.

"The infectious disease doctor comes in the other day and says, 'You are a miracle. Medically you shouldn't be here, ”Garfield said.

Garfield will leave Burbank hospital on Friday, where he has been a patient for 64 days, welcomed by his family, girlfriend and friend Steve Alexander.

"This is really emotional for me," said Garfield. “It is very difficult for me to receive it. I have received a torrent of incredible love. The only thing I'm really focused on right now is telling the story about how real this is. ”

Garfield said he still has a long way to go in his recovery, learning to breathe and walk again, but said he was confident that he would finally make a full recovery.