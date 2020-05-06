Man faces charges after wiping nose on employee's shirt when asked to wear mask at store – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A Genesee County man is in custody tonight after surveillance video showed him wiping his nose with a store employee.

Holly police released a video showing the 68-year-old woman walking through a dollar store last Saturday.

Police say the employee asked him to wear a mask, it was when he wiped his nose on the employee's shirt.

Holly police made an arrest Monday, not knowing what charges she will face.

