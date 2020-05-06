Malang team meets during quarantine



The year 2020 was good for Bollywood, as several films that were released in the first quarter of the year had good results at the box office. One of those movies is Malang, which hit theaters in February. Starring Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, the film was a revenge drama with a complex plot. The film received love from the audience and Disha and Aditya's sizzling chemistry worked well on the big screen.



The team celebrated the film's success with a big party before the closing was announced, and they were often seen gathering for dinners to catch up. Now, due to the shutdown, no one is allowed to go out, and therefore Disha posted a photo from her video call with Aditya, Anil and Kunal showing how she keeps in touch with the Malang boys. She captioned the image as: "The positive vibes only quarantine the meeting with my favorite guys." Nice, isn't it?

