Madonna says she contracted coronavirus in France after testing positive for antibodies

Instagram

The Material Girl believes she caught the Covid-19 killer virus while on tour around the world to support her latest studio album & # 39; Madame X & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Virgin She is convinced that she hired Covid-19 towards the end of her Madame X tour in France.

The 61-year-old pop superstar recently revealed that she had tested positive for antibodies related to the killer virus, but she is not ill, and on Wednesday May 6, 2020 she rejected reports suggesting she was seriously ill while offering her a start date health problems.

"I am grateful to be able to be a part of supporting Research to find the cure for Covid -19 !!" she wrote. "And just to set the record straight for people who would rather believe the tabloid headlines than do their own research into the nature of this virus, I'm not currently sick."

%MINIFYHTML45a42c0b49f91417fb06cb004a7f248312%

"When the result is positive for the antibodies, it means that you HAD the virus that I clearly did when I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris more than 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show, but at that time we all thought we had a very bad flu (sic). "

"Thank goodness we're all healthy and well now. I hope that clears things up for the jumpers on the band wagon! Knowledge is power!"

The "Material Girl" singer was plagued with health problems and injuries on her last tour and had to scrap and postpone a series of dates.