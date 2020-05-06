Madhuri Dixit Nene to return as judge for dance-based reality show

Previous reports had suggested that singer Neha Kakkar and her brothers, Sonu and Tony, will appear as judges on a one-of-a-kind virtual singing reality show. Now, the latest rumor is that the third season of a competitive dance reality show has recently started with virtual auditions. Apparently Madhuri Dixit-Nene, director Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia will return as judges for the new edition of the dance show.
While Arjun Bijlani will return to host this edition, the creators will select the contestants for the final showdown through virtual auditions. These will begin when the film and television organizations decide to resume filming.
We can't wait to see Madhuri giving us some dance lessons on the show once again!
