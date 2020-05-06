Madhuri Dixit Nene to return as judge for dance-based reality show

Although all film and television sessions have stopped due to the coronavirus crisis, reality shows have found a new way out. Now they are turning to digital communication to create new content.

Previous reports had suggested that singer Neha Kakkar and her brothers, Sonu and Tony, will appear as judges on a one-of-a-kind virtual singing reality show. Now, the latest rumor is that the third season of a competitive dance reality show has recently started with virtual auditions. Apparently Madhuri Dixit-Nene, director Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia will return as judges for the new edition of the dance show.

Madhuri has filmed a special promotion asking applicants to upload videos to the digital platform broadcast by the dance reality show. The actress believes that dancing destroys stress, keeping millions across the country motivated during these difficult times. Speaking of the same, he said: “One way to keep the spirit is to let dance be a form of expression. I am delighted that we have managed to bring in another season of the show. "

While Arjun Bijlani will return to host this edition, the creators will select the contestants for the final showdown through virtual auditions. These will begin when the film and television organizations decide to resume filming.

We can't wait to see Madhuri giving us some dance lessons on the show once again!

