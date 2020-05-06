Madhuri Dixit Nene to return as judge for dance-based reality show

Madhuri has filmed a special promotion asking applicants to upload videos to the digital platform broadcast by the dance reality show. The actress believes that dancing destroys stress, keeping millions across the country motivated during these difficult times. Speaking of the same, he said: “One way to keep the spirit is to let dance be a form of expression. I am delighted that we have managed to bring in another season of the show. "

While Arjun Bijlani will return to host this edition, the creators will select the contestants for the final showdown through virtual auditions. These will begin when the film and television organizations decide to resume filming.

We can't wait to see Madhuri giving us some dance lessons on the show once again!