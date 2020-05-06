Madden Bowl 2020 schedule, support, cash prize, how to stream and watch on ESPN

The Madden Bowl will look a little different in 2020 as contestants will be playing online due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event will continue.

And with other sports taking a break, the Madden Bowl will receive primetime treatment on ESPN. But if you're a cable cutter, don't worry because there are other streaming options available for the Madden Bowl.

This event is the end of a long road for those who compete in it. The Madden Bowl combines the winners of the Madden Classic, Madden Challenge, Madden Club Championship, Madden Championship Series and Madden Last Chance Qualifier. All of those events gave us the 16 finalists to compete for the $ 220,000 prize.

2020 Madden Bowl Calendar

The Madden Bowl is divided into two stages, the Group Stage and the Playoffs. The competitors of the Group Stage, the 16 players who qualified, are divided into four groups of four and will compete in a Round-robin style to determine the classification for the next stage. One player from each group is eliminated at this stage.

The Playoffs include 12 players, and the main seeds of each group receive a goodbye. There are four single-elimination rounds, which ultimately end in a final between the last two competitors.

Group stage schedule

Group Hour Date A 5-10 p.m. May 6th yes 5-10 p.m. May 7 C 5-10 p.m. May 8 re 5-10 p.m. May 9

all times are EST

Playoff schedule

Event Hour Date Wildcard 5-9 p.m. may 14 Quarter finals 5-9 p.m. 15 th of May Semifinal and Finals 5-9 p.m. May 16

all times are EST

Madden Bowl Stand

Madden Bowl competitors include:

Rage

Dcroft

Drini

CleffTheGod

Radiant

Enrique

Jwall

Luxurious

Millz

Lil man

Justin

Schemin

VoLTeRaX

Nate

Noah

Pavane

Joke

Boogz

Young Kiv

Wesley

GoldenGlover

Serious moe

Madden Bowl Live Stream

The Madden Bowl will air live on ESPN, but if you don't have cable, don't worry. EA Sports' Madden channel will also stream the games, which you can watch above. EA Sports will also stream the game live on its YouTube page. You can also stream games in the ESPN app.

Madden Bowl prize money 2020

Placement Cash prize First $ 65,000 2nd $ 25,000 3rd – 4th $ 20,000 5th – 8th $ 10,000 9-12 $ 7,500 13 – 16 $ 5,000

EA Sports is giving a total of $ 220,000 in prizes to its Madden Bowl competitors. The champion obviously takes home the biggest cash prize of $ 65,000.

Madden Bowl Rules

Even though all the qualifiers played different versions of Madden to get here, the Madden Bowl will be played through the Madden Ultimate Team Salary Ranking mode. If you're new to Madden Ultimate Team, essentially consider it as an auction. Each player has a price, some are expensive and some are cheap. Competitors will have a budget and will have access to all the MUT content available to build their team.

So if you are a player who likes to run the ball, you will focus more on getting a good runner and a solid offensive line. If you like to pass the ball, you will focus more on getting top-tier receivers. Competitors will have 34 player items, consisting of 2 flexible positions and 32 mandatory positions that must be filled.

Players will compete in 5-minute quarters at the All-Madden skill level in the competitive style of play. The injuries are off for this event.

For a full breakdown of the rules, including little details like tie-break scenarios and more, you can check out EA Sports' official rules page.