Madden Bowl 2020 Live Stream: How to watch on Twitch, YouTube if you don't have ESPN

The Madden Bowl 2020 finally came after it was slightly delayed when EA Sports came up with a plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With not many other sports going on right now, you might be intrigued to see Madden's competitive scene. Fortunately for you, there are several ways to view the event, which we will explain in more detail below. ESPN will stream the games live, but there are still a few ways to see if you don't have access to the cable.

EA Sports will also stream the games on its Twitch channel for Madden and its main YouTube channel. You can also stream the games in the ESPN app if you prefer.

Madden Bowl broadcast schedule

Event Date Hour Stream Group play: A May 6th 5-10 p.m. its T Twitch / YouTube / ESPN app Group play: B May 7 5-10 p.m. its T Twitch / YouTube / ESPN app Group play: C May 8 5-10 p.m. its T Twitch / YouTube / ESPN app Group play: D May 9 5-10 p.m. its T Twitch / YouTube / ESPN app Wildcard may 14 5-9 p.m. its T Twitch / YouTube / ESPN app Quarter finals 15 th of May 5-9 p.m. its T Twitch / YouTube / ESPN app Semifinals, Finals May 16 5-9 p.m. its T Contraction / YouTube / ESPN 2

The 16 finalists will compete in the group stage from May 6 to 9. The groups are made up of four competitors each and at the end of the group game, only three of each group will advance to the playoff phase. The Playoff stage lasts from May 14-16 with single elimination games.

All games will air on EA Sports' Twitch and YouTube channels. The ESPN app will stream the group stage as well as the wild cards and the quarterfinals. ESPN2 will air the semifinals and finals on television.

Madden Bowl live stream on Twitch

EA Sports' Madden Twitch channel will stream the games live in the video above. To incentivize viewers to watch these games, EA Sports will deliver Twitch Drops during the broadcast of highly coveted MUT cards.

Live stream of the Madden Bowl on YouTube

EA Sports has already set up streams for future events on its YouTube page. You can watch the play of the Group Stage A through D as well as the Playoff Stage from the Wild Card round to the Finals. YouTube even has a feature to set a reminder in case you forget to tune in that day.

How to stream the Madden Bowl on ESPN

ESPN will not feature Group Stage, Wild Card, or Quarterfinals on its television broadcast. But the ESPN app, or ESPN3, will be live streaming games from the Madden Bowl. You can see upcoming events for the group stage play here.

Currently, the ESPN app also has episodes of Road to the Madden Bowl available. These are three 30-minute episodes documenting the journey some of the competitors took to get to this point.