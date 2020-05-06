Lyft’s Wait and Save trips offer a cheaper rate for essential trips

If your region is under stay-at-home guidelines, it's best to avoid using ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft. But not everyone has that option. And because both companies have suspended carpooling and carpooling during the pandemic as a security measure, some people who need travel is running out of more accessible and low-cost means of getting to your destination.

Lyft is trying to offer a solution by expanding its "wait and save,quot; travel option to cover "most,quot; of passengers in the United States and Canada. The name says it all: If you are willing to wait longer than normal to be picked up, you will save on the cost of your trip. Drivers make their standard fare no matter what.

%MINIFYHTML26b8d862c15b534f951ec6111f8291fb12%

"More users than ever will see Wait and Save as an option in their Lyft app alongside our standard driving modes. Passengers who choose Wait and Save will always pay less than they would for a standard Lyft ride, and generally the longer they have to wait, the more they save, "the company wrote on its blog today." This allows the pilot to match the best-placed driver. Of course, for passengers who need a faster pickup, a standard ride is still available. of Lyft and prices and ETAs are always displayed in the Lyft app. "

Lyft says that 40 percent of its trips in the EE. USA They start or end in low-income areas, and the company is well aware that people depend on its service to go to the pharmacy, supermarket, and other necessary trips. "As the impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer, we will evaluate all of our options to ensure that Lyft users can get where they need to go in an affordable and responsible way." For his part, Uber says it offers free transportation for front-line workers and helps coordinate free food deliveries to first responders, among other efforts it is making during the new coronavirus pandemic.