Lululemon just made your new favorite shirt

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Finding the perfect training shirt takes a bit of trial and error, but we've found your perfect fit in Lululemon's Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0. This special T has mesh designed in high sweat areas for breathability and many more features without which you can no longer live.
Find out why reviewers love this T so much, and shop below.
Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Available in six different colors, the Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 is designed for running and training. It has a seamless and anti-odor construction. This is because it is made with a technology that inhibits the growth of odor causing bacteria.
What has critics excited about? Discover:
"I almost live at Swiftlys and can attest that the new fabric is softer and the sleeves wider, making it even more comfortable."
"This shirt is so breathable and tight without that overly tight feeling! I ride a horse and this shirt has held up very well so far, even with heavy lifting, debris, sweaty rides etc.! It fits exactly as the size chart and definitely plan to add more of these shirts to my sportswear collection! "
"Excellent as a base layer for hiking, but also great for running, a gym shirt or running daily errands. True to size and allowing you freedom to move while training, but also keeps you in place. Allows you to get multiple uses before you have to wash it. "
%MINIFYHTML987f645bc12de640103eb3eabb193af713%