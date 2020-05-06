Luann de Lesseps shares shocking new details about his arrest

If you ask Luann de Lesseps, there is always more to the story.

It is no secret that the Real Housewives of New York City Star faced some legal hurdles after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017.

But after agreeing to a guilty plea and ending his probation sentence, the Bravo star is looking back on his journey.

"I try to keep a sense of humor about it. My cabaret show, one of the reasons I think it is successful is because I am honest with the audience," Luann explained in the E! Digital series. Just sip. "I despise myself for what happened to me because I think people can relate. It could have happened to anyone what happened to me."

She continued: "And you know that the police officer who arrested me is in jail (for) making false arrests against people. Karma is a bitch. I really haven't talked about that because I'm still finishing my probation, so I don't I did. "I don't want to raise awareness, but the day I got out of probation is the day I found out he went to jail."