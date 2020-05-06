Luann de Lesseps shares shocking new details about his arrest

If you ask Luann de Lesseps, there is always more to the story.
It is no secret that the Real Housewives of New York City Star faced some legal hurdles after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2017.
But after agreeing to a guilty plea and ending his probation sentence, the Bravo star is looking back on his journey.
"I try to keep a sense of humor about it. My cabaret show, one of the reasons I think it is successful is because I am honest with the audience," Luann explained in the E! Digital series. Just sip. "I despise myself for what happened to me because I think people can relate. It could have happened to anyone what happened to me."
She continued: "And you know that the police officer who arrested me is in jail (for) making false arrests against people. Karma is a bitch. I really haven't talked about that because I'm still finishing my probation, so I don't I did. "I don't want to raise awareness, but the day I got out of probation is the day I found out he went to jail."
According to online court records, Officer Steven O & # 39; Leary is still in jail, detained on dozens of charges, including tampering with evidence, false official statements, false imprisonment and more. According to local media, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a jury trial.
A representative from the Palm Beach Police Department where the officer previously worked told Page Six that their cases "have been reviewed for internal affairs and there were no discrepancies."
Finally, Luann said to E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester exclusively that she is not a "dwelling in the past,quot;. Instead, she is grateful for the lessons she has learned and for the close relationships she has continued to maintain.
"Probably the worst part was dealing with my family and my children. It was a lot that I had to go through, but thinking about my children. It was really difficult," he shared. "That was the most difficult thing, but as a result it brought us even closer."
And who knows? Perhaps one day you will have more to say about your experience in the legal system.
"I just got over it, so maybe not now, but I think I'll eventually write a book about all of this so that people know exactly what happened to me," he joked. "Since then, I have been working with The Fortune Society."
Real Housewives of New York City airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. in Bravo. Catch up on past episodes online now.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Daily pop returns on Monday, May 11 at 12:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML79be086f951dc91ba7992b622442263d15%