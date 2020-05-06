Luann De Lesseps Claims Her Arrest Officer Was Imprisoned For False Arrests

There is no doubt that Luann De Lesseps has struggled over the years, but fortunately she is more than ready to move on with her life and leave her past life behind. As you know, the police arrested the Rhony star in 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida.

ME! Online reported that after he finally accepted a plea agreement and finished the remaining terms of his trial period, he embarks on a new adventure. Luann said she tries to have a sense of humor about it.

In fact, Lesseps believes that his honesty and authenticity is one of the reasons why his cabaret show is working well with the public. She is honest with her clients. During his appearance on E! digital series, Just sipLuann admitted that she uses self-loathing to deal with her arrest.

According to the reality star, she believes that what happened to her could have happened to anyone, and that's part of the reason why people have resonated on her journey. She went on to say that the officer who jailed her later was jailed for "making false arrests against people."

Lesseps doesn't like to stir the pot when it comes to his legal battles. For that reason, she chose not to talk about it until now. She claims that she learned that he would go to jail the day he was released from probation. Online records show that the officer is currently behind bars.

Steven O’Leary was accused of altering evidence, false imprisonment, and also making false statements. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a jury trial. Page Six says its cases have been reviewed for internal reasons, but they did not report any discrepancies.

With all that said, Luann explained, she is not the type of person who likes to continually dwell on what happened to her in the past. According to the Real Housewives of New York City star will probably write a book about it one of these days.



