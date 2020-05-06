"Love & Hip Hop,quot; franchise suspends production indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

#Roommates, you can now add the popular "Love & Hip Hop,quot; franchise to the list of things that are affected by the coronavirus outbreak. It has just been announced that production on all shows within the "Love & Hip Hop,quot; scene has been suspended indefinitely.

The beginning of 2020 saw a record of three "Love and Hip Hop,quot; broadcasts at once, with New York, Miami and Atlanta showing all viewers entertained as part of VH1's Monday night programming block. Unfortunately, that career has abruptly come to an end.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the production company behind the popular franchise updated fans about what follows, after many had questions about the extremely short season of "LHHATL," the only one that began airing weeks ago.

The statement said:

"Due to the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic, the entire production of the,quot; Love & Hip Hop "franchise series has been forcibly closed.

This means that season 7 of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,quot;, the remaining episodes of season 10 of "Love & Hip Hop: New York,quot; and season 9 of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; will be postponed until again. notice. This also applies to season 4 of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami,quot;. It is not yet known when and how production will resume. "

This news follows similar precautions taken by other TV and movie productions that unfortunately had to be closed entirely to stop the spread of the coronavirus here in the US. USA This also presents a difficult challenge for VH1, as the network is largely dominated by the reality franchise as part of its regular programming.

