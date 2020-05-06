Los Angeles County trails, golf courses, some retailers to reopen Friday – Up News Info Los Angeles

– After nearly two months of being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, some retailers in Los Angeles County will finally be able to reopen their doors on Friday, while Angelenos will also be able to return to hiking trails.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Wednesday that trails and golf courses in Los Angeles County may reopen on Friday, with facial coverage and physical distance guidelines in effect.

In addition, florists, toy stores, bookstores, clothing stores, sporting goods stores, and music stores may also be open just to pick up on the sidewalk.

Showrooms of car dealerships may also reopen.

Barger cautioned that the reopening process for Los Angeles County will likely be slower than others for its large size.

"What's best for other counties may not necessarily be right for Los Angeles County, since we are the most densely populated county in the state, our guidelines will certainly look different for others," Barger said.

The exact details are still being finalized, Barger said, and will be posted on the Los Angeles County website before Friday.

The reopening plans came when Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health for Los Angeles County, reported on 55 other coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Wednesday. Increases the number of fatalities in Los Angeles County to 1,367, and its total number of cases to 28,644.

All of this occurs after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state will begin moving to the second phase of its four-phase reopening plan, which involves reopening businesses and workplaces that are considered low-risk. because they can easily enact patterns of social distancing.

However, it is unclear whether Los Angeles County's reopening plans will also apply to the city of Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti seemed to indicate that Los Angeles would not be ready to do so on Friday.

"We want to make sure we don't do something reckless and say, 'Hey, we went out a week or two weeks early,' just to earn political points," Garcetti said.

Ferrer on Wednesday presented a five-stage recovery plan that the county will follow as it reopens.

Friday's actions will mark the beginning of the second stage of the plan. Over time, low-risk businesses such as manufacturers and offices will reopen, along with libraries, museums and cultural centers.

"As a reminder, all businesses will be reopened in a much-modified way that allows for best physical distance and infection control practices, and all businesses are encouraged to ensure that their employees can continue to telecommute where possible and make sense." Ferrer said.

The third stage will see more risky businesses reopen, such as bars and clubs, cinemas, bowling alleys, tattoo and massage parlors.

The third stage will also include schools and colleges.

Ferrer did not provide an estimated timeline for when the county could enter stage three.

The fourth stage will see the reopening of higher-risk companies, including sports and spectator sports, entertainment venues, and convention centers.

Ferrer emphasized that the reopening process would be with "significant restrictions that allow physical distancing and infection control practices."

Stage five will see the county return to completely normal operations.