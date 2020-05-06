Los Angeles Coronavirus Restrictions Made Easier This Week For Stores – Up News Info

Following the guidelines already laid out by Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles County officials today unveiled their own incremental plan to partially reopen the region beginning later this week.

"The health order will only allow for curbside pickup for retail sale, and in-store purchases will still be on hold for now," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Wednesday. Labeled as a Stage 2 process beginning May 8, the plan is to have "nonessential" businesses like bookstores, florists, toy stores, sportswear and clothing stores, and music stores that can take and fulfill orders directly from customers.

With further clarification in the next 24 hours, Supervisor Barger and Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said that with mandatory masks and social distance restrictions in place, the likes of car dealerships, golf courses and hiking trails Public will also be open this weekend. As you can see in the brochure below, the County prepared for today's shipment.

Although SoCal's beaches remained closed to the public, Ferrer confirmed Wednesday that the County has a plan to unlock the coastal gates "in the very near future."

"This is all in line with the governor's orders," Barger said of the latest moves to ease the blockade that has gripped Los Angeles County since the end of March. "Los Angeles County could not be more forgiving of which stores may reopen more than the state dictates."

"All of the businesses that will reopen will be opened in a much modified way that allows for optimal physical distancing and infection control practices," Ferrer said of this clearly tentative step. "Each of us has an obligation to protect each other by complying with the distance requirements, to wear our face covers when we are around others, to wash our hands frequently, to isolate ourselves when we are sick, and to quarantine when appropriate." The chief of Public Health made sure to say during today's presentation.

"Mother's Day is always a great weekend for us, but this is crazy, people are not ready yet," a Tinseltown boutique owner told Up News Info, as news of the Stage reopening 2 leaked throughout the business community.

With COVID-19 deaths hitting a total of 1,367 in Los Angeles County to this day and more than 28,600 confirmed cases, both Barger and Ferrer were blunt that the reopening will be carefully monitored and could end if conditions worsen.

At the same time, it appears that higher-risk places, like movie theaters and tattoo parlors, might be next door to open their doors and let customers in. However, with a season of summer hits already severely shortened, none of the officials would be drawn to give details on when theaters and more high-risk businesses could get the green light, and nothing has been said about when Hollywood production. could close. Life again in the city.

At the same time, there is no way that local officials cannot realize that states like Georgia and Texas that have already reopened essentially in recent weeks are beginning to see an increase in coronavirus cases in their respective regions. That warning sign becomes even more imminent when you consider that local, regional and national health officials have warned that a second wave of the virus is almost certain to come later this year.

At the same time that county officials want to loosen the restrictions that have been in place for the past few weeks, city officials in Los Angeles want Sacramento to allow them to freeze any rent increases during the health crisis.

"All city residents affected by COVID-19 need relief from the limits of the state's Coast-Hawkins Act, which prohibits local jurisdictions from establishing rent control in buildings with a certificate of occupancy issued after 1995," LA Mitch Councilor O & # 39; Farrell stated of the emergency ordinance passed by the city council.

"This action to suspend certain restrictions, which can only be done through an emergency order from the Governor or the approval of state legislators, would give cities the ability to provide additional protections for tenants affected by the pandemic," O & # 39 Farrell, a member of the Hollywood City Council covering District 13 concluded.

The city council move comes despite the California Judicial Council halting evictions in the Golden State last month. Despite that, landlords and homeowners continue to evict people in these difficult times when many cannot afford the rent. It should also be noted that more than half of Los Angeles residents, city and county, are tenants in this high-priced market.

With everything that happened today, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will appear on camera around 5:15 p.m. to give your regular remote press conference. Without a doubt, the mayor will discuss the relaxation plan and how willing he is to let it go within the city limits.