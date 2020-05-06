Long Lake Road under I-75 to close Friday – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting teams will close both Long Lake Road addresses under I-75 for bridge demolition beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 8.

The closure is necessary to allow demolition of the I-75 Bridge southbound on Long Lake Road. Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the north side of the highway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between 13 Mile and Adams.

This configuration will allow rebuilding the southbound lanes and bridges this year. I-75 traffic will not be affected by the demolition of the bridge.

During closure, detours posted for Long Lake Road include Livernois, Big Beaver, and Crooks roads. After demolition work is complete, Long Lake Road will reopen at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10, with one lane open in each direction.

