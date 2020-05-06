Lockdown Cooking: Harshvardhan Rane's sugar-free sweets

If you have a sweet tooth but are also health conscious, the dried-mithai fruit is perfect for you. Harshvardhan Rane shares his secret recipe with you …

Easy and tasty, Harshwardhan Rane's sugar-free treat is a must try.

Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

½ bowl of coconut powder

1 tablespoon of butter

3-4 pieces of dried fruit barfi (without sugar)

2-3 green elaichis

Method:

