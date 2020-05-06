Lockdown Cooking: Harshvardhan Rane's sugar-free sweets

If you have a sweet tooth but are also health conscious, the dried-mithai fruit is perfect for you. Harshvardhan Rane shares his secret recipe with you …
Easy and tasty, Harshwardhan Rane's sugar-free treat is a must try.
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 cup milk
½ bowl of coconut powder
1 tablespoon of butter
3-4 pieces of dried fruit barfi (without sugar)
2-3 green elaichis
Method:
- Boil the milk in a deep frying pan.
- Simmer over low heat.
- Stir continuously until the milk thickens.
- Add the coconut powder and stir.
- Add the barfis and stir slowly.
- Add elaichi.
- Put out the flame.
- Placed on a plate.
- Serve when fresh.
