Lili Reinhart and & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Co-stars will play the bad girls in & # 39; The Simpsons & # 39;

Reinhart joins the castmates of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch to lend their voice to the & # 39; snooty rich girls & # 39; in an upcoming episode of the animated comedy series.

"Riverdale"stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendesand Madelaine Petsch are configured for voice characters in "The Simpsons"

All three actresses will lend their voices to the roles in the latest episode of the animated comedy, titled "The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds." The story follows The Simpsons character Lisa Simpson as she makes a new friend, named Abby, with the voice of Joey King. The stars of "Riverdale" play "rich snooty girls".

Reinhart and Mendes shared the news with fans on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and went to social media to post a picture of their characters.

"It is truly an incredible and surreal blessing that I have been able to participate in one of the most iconic television shows ever made," Reinhart wrote on Instagram. "If you're interested in hearing me speak to an eight-year-old, check out @thesimpsons on May 10 at 8 p.m. on FOX."

"I never thought in my life that I would be able to express a character in the simpsons, but here we are!" Mendes added. "It's me, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing mean and upset 8-year-old girls."