Liam Hemsworth no longer follows Gabriella Brooks on Instagram after talking about life in quarantine

The actor from & # 39; Arkansas & # 39; And his model girlfriend have sparked speculation that they might have split up after it was also discovered that she was no longer following him on the social media platform.

Liam Hemsworth I could be single once more. Months after going public with Gabriella Brooks, the Gale Hawthorne in "The Hunger Games"The film series sparked speculation that he and his model girlfriend left him because it was discovered that he had stopped following her on Instagram."

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Gabriella, 23, has no longer followed the 30-year-old actor on the social media platform. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the divided rumors, they have never boasted of their union on the photo-sharing site.

Liam and Gabriella became romantically linked to each other after they were caught on camera with their parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth, at a lunch spot in Byron Bay, Australia, in mid-December 2019. Almost a month later, they seemed to confirm their romance. sharing a public kiss during a beach excursion.

Since then, the two have been seen together multiple times. In late January, they were seen enjoying a casual date in Malibu, California. Just over a month later, they once again joined their parents for lunch at Bluesfest Roadhouse in Byron Bay. Although they did not flaunt any PDAs during the excursion, they could be seen talking and laughing throughout the meal.

Liam himself has isolated himself on Phillip Island, Australia, as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview with PEOPLE, the "Arkansas" actor spoke about his quarantined life and said he had been playing Scrabble with Gabriella to spend his time.

"I used to play with my grandmother when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble. It made me nostalgic and brought back memories," said ex-husband of Miley Cyrus He explained, before noticing that the board game made him realize that it is "terrible spelling". Then he confessed: "I was cheating and Googling."

At his quarantine location of choice, Liam shared what made him grateful to stay there. "You can still surf here. Paddle the other day and it was a really beautiful day and the surf was good and I was alone," he said. "I am grateful to spend time here now."