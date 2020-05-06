Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks separate? – Fans are convinced after they are no longer followed on Instagram!

It looks like the Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks romance could be over! Could it be due to the COVID-19 quarantine that has been affecting many people's relationships?

While there is currently no official confirmation that they are no longer an item, people have assumed that they are not a couple due to the fact that neither of them follows the other on Instagram!

This has naturally led to breakout speculations!

Amid the orders of social estrangement and self-isolation, many couples in the entertainment world have broken up, while others seem to bond even more!

It's hard to predict who will withstand the test of the pandemic and who will end up breaking up because of it, but fans are convinced that Liam falls into the latter category and that he is single once again.

As of today, he and model Gabriella Brooks no longer follow each other on social media after four months of dating.

It may come as a surprise to some as the two seemed very happy together.

Fans were especially happy for Liam, seeing that he had found love again after his messy divorce from Miley Cyrus.

As for Instagram, they have never actually made it official from IG by posting photos of them together on their accounts, but now they don't even follow anymore!

Prior to this, the two were spotted in Australia, packing up the PDA, and internal reports claimed that they were becoming quite serious in a short period of time.

Liam and Gabriella were caught together by the paparazzi for the first time in December.

At the time, they were having lunch with their parents while visiting Byron Bay.

Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal at The Roadhouse restaurant, but the couple kept the PDA to a minimum around their mother and father.



