Leigh-Anne Pinnock feels "overlooked" in Little Mix because of her skin color

The 28-year-old British singer reveals her experience with racism in a new documentary and claims that she feels invisible as the darkest member of her girl band.

Small mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock He believes he was "overlooked" as the "darkest member" of the group.

The hit maker "Break Up Song" appeared on the UK television show "Richard and Judy: Keep reading and continue"where she spoke about some of the books that have impacted her.

During the discussion, she explained that "Why I don't talk to white people about race anymore"by Reni Eddo-Lodge Helping her accept her feelings, she said to the hosts, "The book inspired me because in the past I felt invisible, I overlooked it, especially as the darker member of the band I'm in, Little Mix."

"I think I was going through some things and I was struggling a little bit and I really didn't understand why I felt that way. Then I read this book and it really, really helped me."

Another book that the "Wings" star mentioned had an impact on her was "The skin I'm on"by Sharon G. Flake As she shared, "This is about a younger girl who is intimidated by having darker skin and learning to love the skin she is in."

"Such an important message, especially for young girls. I would really recommend that book, too."

The star's comments come after it was announced that she was prepared to present a BBC Three documentary about her experiences of racism and colorism and that of others, following a Little Mix partner. jesy Nelson& # 39; s "The one that doesn't fit"which was hailed for highlighting the effects of online trolling.

A broadcast date for the new documentary has not yet been confirmed.