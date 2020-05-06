LeBron James Responds to Ahmaud Arbery's Assassination, Says Black Americans are & # 39; Hunted & # 39;

LeBron James said on Twitter on Wednesday that black Americans are constantly "hunted,quot; in response to the fatal shooting on Sunday of Ahmaud Arbery in his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.

The Lakers superstar released his thoughts a day after the video of the Arbery murder was released. (WARNING: Violent images in the linked video.)

We are literally hunted EVERY DAY / ALL MOMENT, we leave the comfort of our homes! I can't even go for a damn jog man! Just like the WTF man, are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU GUIDING ME !!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest in paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to … pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn – LeBron James (@ KingJames) May 6, 2020

Arbery, 25, was fatally wounded after fighting with one of the men in the video. Police identified the men as Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. According to the police, the men saw Arbery trot, suspected that he was a thief and began to follow him. The McMichaels are seen arresting Arbery, who was later shot after a physical confrontation.

Elder McMichael is a retired county police officer and investigator for the district attorney in the Brunswick area.

Neither McMichael was arrested, but a grand jury will meet to decide whether the two should be charged. However, the grand jury cannot begin to hear evidence for at least another month; Georgia courts are closed until June 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today noted.

James has spoken (and gestured) in the past about other highly publicized murders of black Americans, including: Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, outside Orlando; Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, outside of St. Louis; Tamir Rice in Cleveland; Eric Garner in New York; Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile outside of Minneapolis.