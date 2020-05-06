Leaked videos show Lenovo's first gaming smartphone

Lenovo's first gaming phone, the Lenovo Legion, was leaked in a series of promotional videos showing the device. An unpublished "trusted,quot; source provided the unpublished material, plus some new specifications, for XDA Developers. There is no guarantee that these videos reflect the final design of the product, but they offer an interesting insight into some features that we may have to wait for.

By XDAThe videos indicate that the phone will feature a fast 90W cable charge (a slogan says "30 minutes at 100%") thanks to a beastly 5,000mAh dual-cell battery. We're also seeing a USB-C charging port, a SIM card tray, and a data port (but no headphone jack) at the bottom; an additional USB-C on the side; speakers on the top and bottom bezel; and a microphone hole on the top.

The back of the device features a symmetrical Y-shaped design similar to those found in other Legion products. The dual cameras appear to be located in the center of the back, rather than the top where you would expect to see them. That's perhaps a more useful location for mobile gamers who frequently hold the phone horizontally. The videos also indicate that there is no iPhone-like camera notch in the Legion. Instead, the front camera seems to excel, another decision that seems optimized for landscape orientation.

XDAThe source also revealed some specs: It's supposed to work with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, with internal FS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The screen is said to have a resolution of 2340 x 1080 with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The rear camera array includes a 64MP and 16MP wide-angle shooter; The front camera is 20MP.

Image: XDA Developers

Image: XDA Developers

Legion phone rumors have been going around for a few months. Many of them line up with the details in these videos; Lenovo revealed a 90W fast charge in a poster last month, and also mocked the notch-less display, Snapdragon 865, and dual USB-C ports in previous renders.

The leaks do not give an indication of any price or release date, so we may have to wait a while to see this phone for ourselves.